|
Taglist:Allgemein
Konzert
Konzertankündigung
Tour
Tourankündigung
Bands
Bonaparte
Locations
Batschkapp
Beatpol
Berlin
Bern
Dresden
E-Werk
Erlangen
Festsaal Kreuzberg
Flex
Frankfurt am Main
Gloria Theater
Gustav, Bierhübeli Bern
Hamburg
Köln
Leipzig
München
Stuttgart
Technikum
Täubchenthal
Uebel & Gefährlich
Wagenhallen
Wien
Datum: 26.09.2019
|
Bonaparte
Abschiedstour 2019D/A/CH (sd) Nach 15 Jahren Kündigt Tobias Jundt die letzte Bonaparte Tour für November 2019 an.
Bonaparte bei einem Auftritt beim MicroFestival/Lüttich am 04.08.2012. Foto: Sven A. Droste
"... Here I am today, announcing that after 15 years of sweet madness the upcoming “WAS MIR PASSIERT TOUR” will be the last Bonaparte tour.
It has been wonderful and our shared memories will remain. I wrote and produced music almost every day since I can remember time and I will definitely continue to do so. If we meet, it might be on the village town square or out in the wild bush or up on a mountain top somewhere - I won’t be gone. my songs won’t be gone. and most of all, you won’t be gone. And all of this was only possible because of you… because you came out to dance, to sing along, to party, to forget and cry, to laugh and remember, to be in this together. To feel alive. Damn it, to feel alive more than anything. And I say thank you. Because you are awesome. And many of those songs I wrote, I really wrote them for you. Singing them to you while you dance letting go of everything to become a joyful mess of sweaty auras. Thank you. And thank you again.
love, tobias"