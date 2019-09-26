Bonaparte Abschiedstour 2019 D/A/CH (sd) Nach 15 Jahren Kündigt Tobias Jundt die letzte Bonaparte Tour für November 2019 an.



Bonaparte bei einem Auftritt beim MicroFestival/Lüttich am 04.08.2012. Foto: Sven A. Droste

"... Here I am today, announcing that after 15 years of sweet madness the upcoming “WAS MIR PASSIERT TOUR” will be the last Bonaparte tour.



It has been wonderful and our shared memories will remain. I wrote and produced music almost every day since I can remember time and I will definitely continue to do so. If we meet, it might be on the village town square or out in the wild bush or up on a mountain top somewhere - I won’t be gone. my songs won’t be gone. and most of all, you won’t be gone. And all of this was only possible because of you… because you came out to dance, to sing along, to party, to forget and cry, to laugh and remember, to be in this together. To feel alive. Damn it, to feel alive more than anything. And I say thank you. Because you are awesome. And many of those songs I wrote, I really wrote them for you. Singing them to you while you dance letting go of everything to become a joyful mess of sweaty auras. Thank you. And thank you again. love, tobias"

(Quelle: facebook.com/bonaparte)



Details: Bonaparte - WAS MIR PASSIERT TOUR 2019



19. November 2019 - Täubchenthal / Leipzig (Deutschland)

20. November 2019 - Beatpol / Dresden (Deutschland)

21. November 2019 - Batschkapp / Frankfurt Am Main (Deutschland)

22. November 2019 - Technikum / München (Deutschland)

23. November 2019 - Flex / Wien (Österreich)

25. November 2019 - E-Werk / Erlangen (Deutschland)

26. November 2019 - Wagenhallen / Stuttgart (Deutschland)

27. November 2019 - Gustav, Bierhübeli Bern / Bern (Schweiz)

28. November 2019 - Gloria Theater / Köln (Deutschland)

29. November 2019 - Uebel & Gefährlich / Hamburg (Deutschland)

30. November 2019 - Festsaal Kreuzberg / Berlin (Deutschland) (Ausverkauft)

01. Dezember 2019 - Festsaal Kreuzberg / Berlin (Deutschland)





Karten gibt es wie immer bei den bekannten Kartendealern im Netz und der Realität. Achtet darauf nur bei seriösen Anbietern zu kaufen, in der letzten Zeit hört man immer wieder von falschen Karten oder immens hohen Gebühren.